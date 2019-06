Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Brian Campbell for sending these results from Sunday's NXT live event in Oklahoma City at The Criterion:

* The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

* Jordan Myles (f.k.a. ACH) defeated Cameron Grimes

* Reina Gonzalez & Rachael Evers defeated Lacey Lane & Jessi Kamea

* Damian Priest defeated Raul Mendoza

* Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle defeated The Outliers (w/ Robert Strauss). The crowd was chanting "BRO-KC! BRO-KC! BRO-KC!" during the match.

* KUSHIDA defeated Kona Reeves

* Shayna Baszler tapped out Mia Yim to retain the NXT Women's Championship

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee