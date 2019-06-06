- WWE posted this video looking back at the 27 TV singles matches between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The two WWE veterans will do battle again at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

- "When Legends Rise" by Godsmack is the official theme song for Friday's WWE Super ShowDown event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

- WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz took to Twitter this week and commented on how special this era of the black & yellow brand is. Wuertz said Adam Cole's NXT Title win over Johnny Gargano at "Takeover: XXV" is one he will remember for a long time.

"Definitely one I'll remember for a long time. This era of @WWENXT is something special," Drake wrote.

You can see Drake's tweet below: