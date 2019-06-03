- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir reflecting on not bringing their 2 year old son Troy with them to WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" on Saturday night. Troy often attends NXT live events with his parents. Takeover saw Strong lose the opening match to Matt Riddle. Shafir appeared during the match that saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retain over Io Shirai.

- Speaking of Riddle, we may see him in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday. PWInsider reports that Riddle's name was discussed over the weekend as a possible entrant into the match. There has also been talk of other NXT Superstars possibly making the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Battle Royal.

- Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) is returning to the ring on Saturday, July 13 for the new Battle Arts Pro Wrestling indie promotion that he is running. The promotion also features talents from his Battle Arts wrestling school, and has ran shows for more than 5 years, but they have only featured students from the school. The July 13 show from the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada will also feature the indie wrestling return of Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow in WWE.

Carelli tweeted about his first match since retiring in 2017, and said he won't be doing it as Santino. He wrote, "July 13th I'm gonna wrestle a match at the 1st @BattleArts_PRO show. It's NOT going to be a Santino match. It's going to be me, Anthony Carelli, wrestling a genre that made me truly fall in love with professional wrestling. #BattleArtsStyle #Bloodsport #StrongStyle #WorkShoot"

You can see today's tweet below: