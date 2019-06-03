- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Austin, Texas in this new video.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo announced that Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT was sold out, but no attendance figure was given. Triple H revealed in his post-show media call that the 25th Takeover special was the highest-grossing event WWE has done at that arena.

"This brand can stand on its own, and tonight was special. This was the highest-grossing WWE event we've done in this building. We've done RAW and SmackDown here, and this outdrew them."

There's no word yet on the actual number of fans in attendance but the Webster Bank Arena has a capacity of 10,000 for concerts, up to 9,000 for basketball games, and around 8,400 for hockey games.

- WWE posted this video of The Usos talking to Sarah Schreiber backstage at tonight's RAW as they prepare to team with Roman Reigns to face The Revival and Drew McIntyre. They joke about Jey Uso dealing with back issues and acknowledge that they will have to keep an eye out for tricks from Shane McMahon on tonight's show. Shane is scheduled to face Reigns at Friday's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.