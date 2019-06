Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" Pre-show opens live from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She's joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. Charly says the 25th Takeover special is sold out.