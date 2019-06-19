Yet another NXT talent has received a name change.

Brennan Williams revealed that his new name in NXT is Dio Maddin. The former NFL offensive tackle posted the tweet below with the name change, writing, "Welcome to Maddintown."

Maddin had signed with WWE in August of 2016. After his NFL career ended in 2015, the six-foot-seven, 300-pounder started training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. He has been working NXT live events since October of 2016, however he has yet to appear on NXT television.

Several other NXT talents received new ring names in recent weeks. ACH is now billed as Jordan Myles, while Garza Jr. is now using the name Angel Garza. Jonah Rock is now being billed as Bronson Reed.