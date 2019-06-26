- Above is the latest Bella Playback video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring the twins re-watching their match from the 2014 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by Travis Banks vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER. The title will be on the line.

- Tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature the beginning of the NXT Breakout Tournament as Angel Garza (Garza Jr.) faces Joaquin Wilde (DJZ). The following matches were taped:

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Angel Garza vs. Joaquin Wilde

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Keith Lee vs. Nykos Rikos

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai in a Steel Cage match

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Ember Moon took to Twitter after her loss to Sonya Deville on last night's WWE SmackDown and made cryptic comments, noting that she was defeated in more ways than we know.

She wrote, "@WWE Dear A

'I am tired of getting up every time I fall and trying to fight the fight I will never be able to win'

From Injuries to obscurities... Tonight has defeated me in more ways than We know

Im not willing to give control away...

But I know You are waiting

-EM #SDLive"

You can see Moon's full tweet below: