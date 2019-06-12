The main event of this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) defeat British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate) in six-man tag team action.

Imperium picked up the win after an assist from a masked mystery man, who was revealed to be Alexander Wolfe. Wolfe has joined the group to make it a four-man stable.

Wolfe, who last appeared on WWE TV while with SmackDown, was sent to the NXT UK brand after SAnitY was broken up in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Eric Young was sent to RAW and Killian Dain is in the middle of finding his new home on the main NXT roster.

Below are photos and videos from Imperium vs. British Strong Style and the debut of Wolfe: