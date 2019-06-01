The second WWE NXT UK Takeover event has been announced for Saturday, August 31.

NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET from Cardiff, Wales.

The first NXT UK Takeover event took place back on January 12 from Blackpool, England.

"Takeover: Cardiff" will air just hours before AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

Below is a new promo for the "Takeover: Cardiff" event: