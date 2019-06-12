- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is celebrating his 48th birthday today. To celebrate, above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist looking at Henry's amazing feats of strength.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a Steel Cage match for the June 26 NXT TV episode on the WWE Network. This will be the first-ever women's Steel Cage match for the brand.

Baszler retained her title over Shirai at the recent NXT "Takeover: XXV" event. Below is WWE's announcement on the upcoming Steel Cage match:

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai to collide inside a steel cage When a rivalry grows as ferocious and hostile as the one between NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai, there's only one solution for containing the fury: A Steel Cage Match. On the heels of their classic battle at TakeOver: XXV, The Submission Magician and The Genius of the Sky will collide in an NXT Women's Title rematch inside a steel cage on the June 26 edition of NXT, streaming exclusively on the WWE Network. Although Shirai fell short of dethroning Baszler at TakeOver: XXV, the match undoubtedly ranked among the champion's toughest challenges to date. Baszler experienced a painful reckoning after the bell, too, as Shirai — in retribution for The Queen of Spades' many misdeeds in the weeks preceding the match — used a Kendo stick and a steel chair to dish out an uncharacteristically ruthless attack on Baszler, leaving several battle wounds on the titleholder. The enmity only escalated on June 12, with the two Superstars throwing down in a wild brawl that sprawled throughout the arena. Tune in to this historic clash for the title — the black-and-gold brand's first-ever Women's Cage Match — when NXT streams Wednesday, June 26, at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- This week's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw Ilja Dragunov pick up a singles win over Joseph Conners. This was Dragunov's third NXT UK win but his most significant. The top Russian wrestler took to Twitter after the match.

He wrote, "Intensity over all, my will breaks every wall. #UNBESIEGBAR #NXTUK"

Below is Dragunov's full tweet along with a few shots from the match: