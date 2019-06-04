- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Austin, Texas.

- No matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode but it looks like we could see a new #1 contender announced for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. WWE is teasing that Noam Dar or Mike Kanellis could be in line for the next title shot. They announced the following for tonight's episode:

Are there more potential challengers? Despite WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese's desire to defend his title against Akira Tozawa, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick did not name The Stamina Monster as the next challenger. Additionally, Maverick has been juggling his pursuit of the 24/7 Championship with his duties in the Cruiserweight division. While Tozawa had an incredible showing two weeks ago in a Fatal 5-Way Match, Mike Kanellis and Noam Dar also made their own respective cases for a title opportunity. Kanellis brought his seething rivalry with The Brian Kendrick to a head as they faced off in singles competition last week. The Opportunist put forth an impressive showing against former champion and picked up a victory without the help of his wife, Maria. While 2019 has gotten off to a rocky start in the Cruiserweight division for Kanellis, his win against The Man with a Plan certainly makes a major case that he could be a worthy challenger for Nese. Making his return to WWE 205 Live, Noam Dar gave his own notable performance in a bout against Mike Karma. While The Scottish Supernova's offense and experience gave him a significant advantage, the most impressive aspect of Dar's showing was that he's splitting his time between NXT UK and WWE 205 Live. Dar previously had a bitter rivalry with Nese, one that could be rekindled and potentially lead to Dar taking the WWE Cruiserweight Championship across the pond. Can Kanellis and Dar continue to make their case, or will more potential challengers emerge? Tune in to WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and fired a shot at Lacey Evans.

"Lacey Evans is the only case I've ever seen where a Woman's Right should be removed," Lynch wrote.

Becky also commented on how she forced last night's Evans vs. Charlotte Flair RAW match to end in a disqualification. She wrote, "You're all welcome."

