Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas with the final hype for WWE Super ShowDown.

RAW is scheduled to feature the return of The Undertaker to hype his SSD match with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to cash in his Money In the Bank title shot on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins while WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio could be surrendering his title due to an injury. Also, Roman Reigns and The Usos will team up to face The Revival and Drew McIntyre.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Heyman announces Lesnar will cash in on Rollins this Monday

* Not dead yet: The Undertaker returns

* Roman Reigns to team with The Usos to battle Drew McIntyre & The Revival

* These colors don't run: will Rey Mysterio relinquish his title?

* Ladies first: Lacey Evans continues feud with Becky Lynch

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.