Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the final hype for WWE Stomping Grounds.

WWE has announced a Fatal 5 Way for tonight's RAW, to crown the Stomping Grounds opponent for WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe - Braun Strowman vs. The Miz vs. Ricochet vs. Cesaro vs. Bobby Lashley. There will also be Baron Corbin's announcement on the Special Referee for his match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, plus a WWE Wild Card Rule appearance by SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Who will don the stripes for Rollins vs. Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds?

* Fatal 5-Way Match to determine Samoa Joe's U.S. Title challenger at WWE Stomping Grounds

* Daniel Bryan is a Wild Card

* Crate expectations for R-Truth

* "Top Guys" once again

* Could a Woman's Right bring us "Becky No Belts"?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.