- Cathy Kelley recaps the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view in this new video.

- Triple H has announced another WWE NXT Road Trip live event tour for Thursday, August 8 in Albany, NY, and Friday, August 9 in Buffalo, NY. These will be the final live events before the "Takeover: Toronto II" event on Saturday night during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Tickets for the two shows go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. Below is WWE's announcement on the tour along with Triple H's tweet:

NXT tours New York this August NXT returns to New York this August for a pair of Live Events in the final days leading up to TakeOver: Toronto. The tour begins Thursday, Aug. 8, with the black-and-gold brand's debut at the Albany Capital Center in Albany, N.Y.. The following night, on Friday, Aug. 9, NXT makes its return to Buffalo RiverWorks in Buffalo, N.Y. From there, the Superstars of NXT will head north to the Scotiabank Arena for the WWE Network live special TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 10. The NXT Universe will have the opportunity to see top Superstars in action, including NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Matt Riddle, Tyler Breeze, Io Shirai and many more!* Don't miss your chance to witness NXT's high-octane brand of action live and in person. Tickets for Albany and Buffalo will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. *Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.

- As noted, WWE aired a new vignette for Ali before and during last night's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. It looks like the vignette is for some sort of re-introduction to Ali's character on the SmackDown brand.

Several Chicago indie wrestlers were featured in the vignette, according to PWInsider. Some of the talents included were Tony Nas, Laynie Luck, GPA and Bryce Benjamin. Ali live in the Chicago area. He noted in a tweet that Chicago indie wrestler and videographer Craig Mitchell (@CraigxMitchell) filmed the promo.

Ali re-tweeted the video, seen below, and wrote, "We will fight for who we want to be. This is the Oath of Ali."

He also tweeted a screenshot from the vignette and wrote, "The comeback."

One fan responded to the promo and asked if Ali's gimmick is being a super hero now. Ali responded, "Nah, his gimmick is being a human."

You can see the video and the related tweets below:

We will fight for who we want to be.



This is the Oath of Ali. https://t.co/Eqxc8ZaXGF — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 23, 2019