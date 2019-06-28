WWE has canceled a few live events on the November UK tour and no reason was given, but it could be for the return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It has been expected that WWE would return to the Kingdom on Friday, November 1, but the date is reportedly being changed and the UK schedule had to be modified to fit the change.

WWE canceled the November 5 event in Nottingham, the November 6 event in Birmingham, the November 8 event in London, and the November 9 event in Minehead. The Observer noted that from a scheduling standpoint, it's strange to have an afternoon pay-per-view on November 1, from Saudi Arabia, and then follow it just a few hours later with a live SmackDown TV episode on Fox. WWE may have canceled the London show because they want all of the Superstars at SmackDown that day, which in theory would be in Manchester on November 8.

WWE should be making an official announcement on the return to Saudi Arabia soon. This will be the fourth event under the 10-year deal between WWE and the Saudis.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

