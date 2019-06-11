Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California with fallout from WWE Super ShowDown.

Tonight's SmackDown will feature Big E's return as The New Day faces Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action. Tonight's 205 Live will feature a surprise from 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, plus a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* The New Day return to clash with Ziggler, Owens & Zayn

* Will Roman Reigns respond to Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre?

* Will R-Truth hang on to the 24/7 Championship?

* Can Bayley bounce back from tag team defeat on Raw?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.