Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with fallout from WWE Stomping Grounds.

WWE has announced that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will respond to Samoa Joe's attack on tonight's show. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will react to The Undertaker's return. No matches have been announced for tonight's show. Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will see the arrival of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* How will Kofi Kingston react to Samoa Joe's attack?

* Who will be next to step up to Bayley?

* Has Bryan & Rowan's tag team revolution hit a roadblock?

* How will Shane-O-Mac & McIntyre react to The Undertaker's return?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.