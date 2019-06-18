Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California with the final hype for WWE Stomping Grounds.

SmackDown will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods plus SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss. No other matches have been announced. Tonight's 205 Live episode will feature Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. The Singh Brothers.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Xavier Woods and Dolph Ziggler to battle it out on the blue brand

* Bayley and Alexa Bliss to come face-to-face on "A Moment of Bliss" before they collide at WWE Stomping Grounds

* What will be the fallout of Roman Reigns' attack on McMahon & McIntyre?

* Will Daniel Bryan & Rowan finally accept Heavy Machinery's challenge?

* Can R-Truth hang on to the 24/7 Championship?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.