Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day - Big E, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. They head to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Kofi welcomes everyone to SmackDown and they plug WWE Stomping Grounds. The New Day starts in with their comedy until the music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler says this just typical New Day out here distracting everyone from what we all know from Super ShowDown - Kofi doesn't deserve to be WWE Champion. Ziggler goes on taking shots, going back & forth on the mic with Kofi. Kofi warns Ziggler ahead of his singles match with Xavier Woods tonight. Ziggler promises to come out on top and then take the WWE Title from Kofi at Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Ziggler says Kofi doesn't deserve to be champion and without The New Day, he is nothing.

Ziggler heads to the ring for the first match as we see SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley backstage getting ready. We go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods

Back from the break and Dolph Ziggler is going at it with Xavier Woods to start the match. Back and forth as Kofi Kingston looks on from ringside with Big E.

Ziggler nails a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Woods grounded in the middle of the ring. Woods ends up coming back and mounting offense. Woods with an Honor Roll for a 2 count

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens end up running down to interfere but the referee ejects them after the interference. Sami and Owens get taken down at ringside on the way out. They bring it back into the ring for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial with the referee checking on Woods as another referee is escorting Kofi and Big E to the back as well.

Back from the break and Woods drops Ziggler for a pop. Everyone else has been ejected from ringside. Woods covers for a 2 count after a big right hand. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Ziggler ends up on the floor for a breather but Woods dropkicks him through the ropes for a pop. Ziggler brings it back in the ring and presses Ziggler high in the air, holding him as fans cheer. Woods drops Ziggler into a Gutbuster for a close 2 count.

Woods takes Ziggler to the apron but Ziggler rams him back into the ring post. Ziggler superkicks Woods off the apron to the floor. Woods is laid out on the floor now as Ziggler follows. Ziggler brings it back into the ring as the referee counts. Fans try to rally for Woods as Ziggler stalks him. Ziggler nails a Zig Zag but Woods rolls under the bottom rope to avoid the pin. Ziggler wants to punish Woods some now. Ziggler ties Woods' arms up in the ropes and does an armbar. The referee checks on Woods as Ziggler backs off. Ziggler nails a big superkick to the face while Woods is still tied up in the ropes. Woods hits the mat and Ziggler covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

- After the match, Ziggler stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Ziggler exits while Woods is flat on his back in the ring.

- The announcers show us footage of the feud between Baron Corbin and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins from this week's RAW. We also see Rollins beating on Brock Lesnar with a steel chair at Super ShowDown, and Rollins' recent chair shots to potential special referees for Stomping Grounds. We also see how RAW ended with Corbin standing over Rollins after the main event.

- The camera cuts backstage to Shelton Benjamin and The B Team in a hallway. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are interested in being special referee for Stomping Grounds. Shelton says they're not stupid and Baron Corbin just wants to use anyone he can to win a title, but he wants to use Corbin too. Matt Hardy comes walking out of Corbin's office, apparently after his interview for the special referee gig. Matt says Shelton is next, and then walks off.

- We see Alexa Bliss backstage preparing for her segment. We go to commercial.