Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package on The Undertaker's return during last night's RAW, to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

- We go backstage to Shane McMahon. Shane talks about the Handicap Match with Roman Reigns on RAW and said Reigns got so desperate he called on The Dead Man. Shane goes on about The Undertaker and says they will make Reigns a dead man at WWE Extreme Rules as well. Shane warns the WWE roster to not get on his bad side tonight because he's pissed.

- We're live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. They hit the ring with pancakes and the trombone. We see stills of how Kofi retained over Dolph Ziggler in the Steel Cage match at Stomping Grounds on Sunday.

Tom talks about Samoa Joe vs. Kofi at WWE Extreme Rules as The New Day finishes their entrance. Kofi shouts out Portland and talks about experiencing some of the best moments of his career and life since winning the title at WrestleMania 35. Fans chant Kofi's name. Kofi says he's always experienced some of the most agonizing, brutal moments since the title win. He talks about the match with Ziggler on Sunday at Stomping Grounds. Kofi goes on and says before he had the chance to celebrate the win, this happened... we see video of Joe's attack at RAW.

Fans boo as we come back to Kofi. He calls it brutal, devastating, agonizing, incredibly painful. Kofi says Joe isn't complicated, he's a force of nature like a Samoan shark. He goes on about being in the clutches of the Coquina Clutch. Kofi says Joe thinks he's a shark who has found its prey at Extreme Rules, but Kofi will be damned if he lets Joe eat him alive. The music interrupts and out comes Ziggler. Ziggler says he refuses to let this happen again - he did all the hard work and the lifting, now someone else is going to try and come in to take his spot. Ziggler says it's not going down like that. He tells Kofi to shut up and goes on about how this is his livelihood, his career, his everything. Ziggler says we all know Woods saved Kofi at WWE Super ShowDown, and then Kofi took the coward's way out by leaping out of the cage door at WWE Extreme Rules. Ziggler says everyone knows he should be WWE Champion right now. Ziggler says he was talking to WWE officials backstage earlier and they let him know that if he wins his match tonight, he will be added to the WWE Title match at Extreme Rules to make it a Triple Threat. Ziggler says then and only then will he get what he deserves - the WWE Title. Fans boo Ziggler some more.

Ziggler has one more thing - officials wanted to let Kofi know he can't take the coward's way out tonight, because the match will be 2 of 3 Falls. Ziggler drops the mic and his music starts up. Tom confirms it will be Ziggler vs. Kofi in a 2 of 3 Falls match later tonight.

- We see Daniel Bryan and Rowan walking backstage. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and The Miz tries to enter Shane McMahon's office but Elias warns him about Shane being in a bad mood tonight. They have some words and Elias taunts Miz some with the guitar. Miz tells Elias to inform Shane that they have unfinished business that needs to end. Miz everyone is sick of it and it needs to end. Miz walks off. Shane walks out and he's all smiles. Elias says Miz wants another match with Shane. Shane agrees but says only if Miz can beat Elias in a 2 of 3 Falls match first.

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

We go to the ring and The New Day waits as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan come out for this non-title match.

Bryan starts off with Woods and strikes first. Fans try to rally for Woods as Bryan keeps control. They run the ropes and Woods nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Rowan tags in and clubs Woods to the mat. Rowan drops Woods with a headbutt. Rowan stomps away in the corner now. The referee is distracted now, allowing Bryan to stomp away with cheap shots. Rowan drops a big elbow and covers for a 2 count.

Rowan keeps beating on Woods while he's down. Bryan comes back in and keeps control, nailing a big flying knee drop for a 2 count. Rowan comes in and Woods nails a boot but Rowan keeps moving and clotheslines him in the corner. Woods with another shot. Woods with a crossbody from the second rope but Rowan catches him. Woods ends up sliding out and mounting more offense. Rowan clubs him out of nowhere again and keeps control as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rowan stops another comeback. Woods keeps fighting and hits an enziguri. Big E and Bryan tag in at the same time for a pop. Big E with overhead throws. Big E with another big slam to Bryan as fans go wild. Big E dances over Bryan, runs the ropes and hits a splash but Bryan gets his knees up. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring. Woods runs in and breaks the hold.

Rowan tosses Woods out of the ring to the floor. Rowan follows but Woods dropkicks him into the barrier. Bryan with "yes!" kicks in the ring now. Bryan gets caught by a huge Uranage from Big E in the corner. Woods tags in and they hit the Midnight Hour for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

- After the match, Woods and Big E celebrate together in the middle of the ring as their music hits. We go to replays. We come back as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens suddenly attack Woods and Big E from behind. They unload and Rowan gets involved. Heavy Machinery's Otis and Tucker run to the ring and help Woods and Big E out. Woods, Big E, Otis and Tucker team up to clear the ring and stand tall together as SmackDown goes to commercial.