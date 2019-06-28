- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring new WWE United States Champion Ricochet encouraging fans to check out his title win over Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds last Sunday.

- This week's WWE SmackDown episode was the first time since the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view that two separate 2 of 3 Falls matches took place at the same WWE event, according to the WWE Stats page. Both aired live on the USA Network.

The 1988 Rumble pay-per-view saw The Jumping Bomb Angela capture the old WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from The Glamour Girls, and The Islanders defeat The Young Stallions, both in 2 of 3 Falls matches. This week's SmackDown saw Elias defeat The Miz, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeat Dolph Ziggler, also in 2 of 3 Falls matches.

We've noted how there will be more 2 of 3 Falls matches from here on out as Vince McMahon recently made an edict that there would be no wrestling during commercial breaks. It will be interesting to see if this rule continues now that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are creatively running RAW and SmackDown, separately, as Executive Directors.

- We noted earlier in the week how Bray Wyatt made another cryptic tweet about finishing what he previously started.

"This year I'm gonna finish everything I started so long ago. It's me. It's always been me. Yowie Wowie to the people," he wrote on Tuesday.

As seen below, WWE posted a new teaser on Wyatt today and included that tweet: