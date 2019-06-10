Drew McIntyre will likely be missing tonight's WWE SmackDown live event in Reno, Nevada, despite being advertised.

We noted a few weeks back how McIntyre had been added to several blue brand live events, some taking place on Monday night. The idea is that McIntyre would appear at the non-televised live events under the WWE Wild Card Rule.

McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns in a singles match is being advertised for tonight's SmackDown live event from the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV. McIntyre has also been announced for a segment on tonight's RAW episode from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. WWE has announced that Drew and Shane McMahon will host a celebration for Shane's win over Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown this past Friday.

There's no word yet on if Reigns will also miss the SmackDown live event to make tonight's RAW, under the Wild Card Rule, but we will keep you updated. It's unlikely that they will appear at both events because there's around 3-4 hours of travel there.

Speaking of McIntyre, he took to Twitter on Sunday and posted throwback photos with Shane, Triple H and Vince McMahon, to hype tonight's RAW segment.

He wrote, "One born into greatness, one destined for greatness. This is an alliance that will reshape @WWE in our image, and YOU will all benefit! Tomorrow night on #Raw we celebrate Phase One…@shanemcmahon's historic & dominant win over @WWERomanReigns at #WWESSD"

You can see the tweet below: