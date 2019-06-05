- Above is new backstage video of Ember Moon confronting Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown. Moon, who hasn't had much TV time as of late, rips the recent issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers with Rose on the cover, after Rose insults her. Deville said Moon will regret ripping the magazine.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET will be headlined by a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion WALTER, featuring Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff vs. Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin.

- Tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature fallout from Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event, plus two matches that were taped before Takeover - Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim and Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Karl Anderson took to Twitter yesterday and asked what many WWE fans are thinking these days.

He wrote, "Hold on, is there a brand split?"

Anderson and partner Luke Gallows haven't received much WWE TV action as of late, but they will work the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday. You can see Anderson's tweet below: