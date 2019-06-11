- This week's WWE SmackDown featured another cryptic backstage promo from Aleister Black, who is still waiting for a blue brand Superstar to pick a fight with him. Black almost begged for a fight in the latest segment, seen above.

- Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. The Singh Brothers has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. This match has been in the works for several weeks now.

- Karl Anderson took to Twitter after this week's WWE SmackDown to remind everyone that he and Luke Gallows are still employed by the company.

Anderson wrote, "Yes, we are still employed."

Anderson and Gallows, who are on the RAW roster, were last seen on WWE TV at Friday's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia for the 50-Man Battle Royal. They have rarely worked WWE TV matches this year. You can see Anderson's full tweet below: