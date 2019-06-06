- Above is the season two premiere of "Figure It Out!" with RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Ryder and Hawkins go on an action figure hunt at Jay's CD & Hobby store in Des Moines, Iowa, along with guest Heath Slater. As noted, more episodes from the second season will be released over the next few months.

- WWE stock was down 0.27% today, closing at $73.48 per share. Today's high was $73.99 and the low was $71.51.

- WWE Superstars will be celebrating Pride Month tonight at the GLAAD Concert for Love & Acceptance in Nashville, Tennessee. As seen below, WWE has announced that Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Paige and Mickie James will be representing the company at the event.

Deville wrote on Twitter, "Happy Pride everyone! Tonight I will be attending @glaad concert for Love and Acceptance in Nashville for the second year in a row! It so important for me to stand up for what I believe in and to spread the message of love and acceptance as far and wide as I possibly can!"