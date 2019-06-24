- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the craziest locker room-clearing clashes.

- WWE and PP Sports announced today that they have extended their partnership with a new multi-year deal that will see RAW and SmackDown continue to air live and in Mandarin across China. Below is the full announcement:

Stamford, Conn., June 24, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and PP Sports have extended their partnership with a new multi-year agreement to continue delivering WWE's weekly flagship programming live and in Mandarin across China.

In addition to airing Raw and SmackDown, PP Sports will continue to offer WWE Network as a subscription video-on-demand service featuring all of WWE's monthly pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania®. As part of the extended agreement, PP Sports will also leverage their co-managed sports channels on other popular platforms Youku and Migu, significantly increasing the reach of WWE programming while driving engagement for fans in China.

"As the exclusive digital partner of WWE in China, PP Sports has delivered more than 300 episodes of WWE programming over the past three years. By providing exciting content through localized and targeted promotions, we have seen tremendous growth of WWE fans throughout the country," said Dongmao Ge, Deputy General Manager of PP Sports. "Our vision is to reach and engage with more fans with WWE's family-friendly entertainment programming so we are excited to extend this partnership."

"PP Sports has been a valued partner that has helped us grow WWE's passionate fanbase in China," said Jay Li, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Greater China. "We are pleased to renew our partnership and look forward to continuing to provide WWE's unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment."

The extension comes as WWE is actively recruiting elite Chinese athletes and performers in advance of its largest tryout in China to date. The tryout takes place in Shanghai from July 15-18 where up to 50 male and female athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to train at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, U.S.

Last month, WWE announced the company's return to China for the fourth consecutive year when WWE Live Shanghai comes to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, September 21. Fans attending WWE Live Shanghai will see their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns™, Kofi Kingston™, Charlotte Flair™, Asuka™, Finn Bálor™, Xavier Woods™, The IIconics™, Shinsuke Nakamura™ and Kevin Owens™, as well as Chinese nationals Xia Li™ and Boa™, who are currently training at the WWE Performance Center.