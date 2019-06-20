- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Pop Question series, featuring Superstars predicting the 2019 Women's World Cup of soccer. The video features Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair, Shelton Benjamin, AJ Styles, Big E, Noam Dar, Drew McIntyre, Tyson Kidd and The Miz.

- WWE stock was down 2.03% today, closing at $75.37 per share. Today's high was $78.29 and the low was $74.02.

- Sheamus took to Twitter today to thank John Cena for part one of his Celtic Warrior Workouts video, which is the most-viewed video on the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with 2 million views in 5 months.

Sheamus wrote, "Big shout-out to handsome @JohnCena - his Warm Up & Stretch #BraveChange vid just hit 2 MILLION VIEWS! Like he says: 'Be comfortable in the uncomfortable.'"

The next most-viewed video on the channel is a cut from Charlotte Flair's episode with 1.5 million viewers from 6 months ago, part two of Cena's episode with 1.3 million viewers from 5 months ago, a cut from WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe's episode with 1 million viewers from 2 months ago, and the episode with Cesaro, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at 862,000 viewers, from 2 months ago.

