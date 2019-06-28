- As seen above, the latest episode of WWE Playlist features The Undertaker's most shocking returns.

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute episode will feature Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a scavenger hunt on their way to the arena. Below is the synopsis:

"It's a race between Tag Team Champions as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins take on The IIconics' Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Scavenger Hunt"

- WWE tweeted the final trailer for the Hobbs & Shaw movie today, seen in the tweet below. The movie hits theaters on August 2 and stars The Rock, with Roman Reigns making his big screen debut as a family member of Rock's character, Hobbs.