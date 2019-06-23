Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Stomping Grounds Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

- The WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Charly Caruso and David Otunga. The panel hypes tonight's pay-per-view on the WWE Network and they go over the card. Booker says we will find out Baron Corbin's Special Guest Referee for the match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins later on tonight. They confirm that the Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title will happen on the Kickoff.