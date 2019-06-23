- Above is the WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

The Kickoff will also feature the Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title with champion Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa.

- Ali is not booked for a match at tonight's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view but WWE released this video of the SmackDown Superstar promising to fight for those who need his help and inspiration, until he can fight no longer. It's interesting that the video is branded with the Stomping Grounds logo.

- Elias hosted a meet & greet with fans at the Walmart on South Union Avenue in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday and apparently drew a large crowd. Elias tweeted the following and noted that he drew 2,130 fans for the signing.

He wrote, "To the 2,130 people who came out to @Walmart to see me, you will not be granted a performance at #WWEStompingGrounds"

Elias is not booked for a match at tonight's pay-per-view.