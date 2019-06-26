Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view reportedly did an estimated 9,800 pay-per-view buys in the United States, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

This would be a record-low number of buys for a WWE pay-per-view in this era. The previous low in the current era would have been 11,000 buys, reportedly for the recent WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that almost no one buys WWE pay-per-view events these days due to the WWE Network, but around 10% of the viewership still buys them on traditional pay-per-view platforms. WWE pay-per-view events average around 15-16,000 buys in this era, with some of the bigger events doing around 20,000. WrestleMania 35 reportedly drew around 100,000 buys this past April.

The low number of Stomping Grounds pay-per-view buys just adds to the overall bad numbers for the first-ever event under that name. We noted before how around half of the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA was curtained off due to bad attendance. While there was a decent line for walk-up tickets on the day of the show, a lot of free tickets were given out on the day of the event and many 2-for-1 deals were sold. An estimated 6,000 fans attended Stomping Grounds, which would have been one of the smallest WWE pay-per-view crowds in a long time. The paid attendance for the pay-per-view was said to be around 4,000 - 4,500 fans, and the Tacoma Dome can hold around 18,000 fans after production.