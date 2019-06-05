Natalya is traveling to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown, the first women Superstar to do so, according to PWInsider. He role on the show (if she'll appear at all) is still unknown. A woman has yet to wrestle a match for WWE in Saudi Arabia.

Renee Young worked as an announcer at last August's Crown Jewel in Riyadh, and is expected to do so again this Friday.

For Seth Rollins, it was also confirmed he'll be traveling and appearing on Friday's event, despite getting destroyed by Brock Lesnar on this past Monday's RAW. Lesnar decided not to cash-in as initially advertised, instead, saying "Friday" would be when he does it.

Others expected to be on Super ShowDown: Humberto Carrillo, Sin Cara, Big E, Elias, Mojo Rawley, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.