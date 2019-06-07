- Above is the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. It looks like the pre-show was filmed from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut, not the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff is scheduled to feature The Revival vs. The Usos, live from the Kingdom.

- It looks like Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar may have traveled to Saudi Arabia separate from the rest of the WWE roster. Heyman tweeted the following photo from the airport with Lesnar, who is expected to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins following Rollins' match with Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown today:

- Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today to hype their singles match at Super ShowDown. Lashley taunted Strowman after throwing powder in his face during their Arm Wrestling contest on Monday's RAW. Strowman says he will prove to the world that he is the only Monster of WWE.

Lashley wrote, "Today's the day @BraunStrowman. Hope your eyes are all cleared out and ready to go tonight"

"In the same stadium I won the #GreatestRoyalRumble, I will prove to the whole world I am the ONLY Monster in @WWE," Strowman tweeted.

