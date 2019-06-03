- Sheamus trains with Eric Young in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, the 80th episode. Sheamus is now filming from his new Brave Change home/garage gym.

- The one-hour WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin at 1pm ET on Friday, right after the latest episode of This Week In WWE. The Super ShowDown main card is set to begin airing live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 2pm ET. Super ShowDown is currently scheduled to air for 4 hours, ending at 6pm ET. We will have live coverage of the event here on the site, beginning with the Kickoff at 1pm ET.

- Io Shirai has often spoke about how she's a big fan of Rey Mysterio and she paid tribute to the wrestling legend multiple times during her loss to WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event. As seen below, Mysterio acknowledged her 619 on Twitter and Shirai responded.

"Oh my gosh!!!!!! Rey Mysterio is my idol since I was a teenager. I will not sleep tonight. Thank you so much @reymysterio," Shirai wrote.

