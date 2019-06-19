WWE Superstar Matt Hardy posted a video to his social media accounts that may signify a gimmick change has arrived for the veteran performer. Along with the caption in all capital letters, "YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY," Matt spends the entirety of the video complaining about the various tasks associated with his job as a WWE performer.

"I've been at work since 11 AM this morning," Matt says, "I can't even begin to describe how challenging today has been! At work, I was tasked with fulfilling two intricate, detailed, compelling segments of live television. I can't put in to words how difficult that is. I don't even think the Authors of Pain could be the authors of my pain. You don't understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy."

Although the gimmick is in it's genesis, there are some obvious associations being made between his last name being "Hard-y" and his protesting about how "hard" his daily tasks are.

We previously noted back in March how Matt has continued to push for new characters to portray on WWE TV. At the time, Hardy wanted to take on the role of "The Multifarious" Matt Hardy, which would include Matt acting as multiple characters at various times - Woken Matt, Matt Hardy V1, and Big Money Matt. This previous character apparently didn't gain the traction he was hoping for despite releasing promos to social media.

You can see Hardy's full Instagram post below: