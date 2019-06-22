Tomorrow is WWE's first ever Stomping Grounds PPV event and plenty of WWE stars have reacted on social media about it.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retweeted WWE's Stomping Grounds post and wrote, "Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period." His opponent Baron Corbin shared a photo of himself with the title and with the caption, "The view Seth Rollins and the entire WWE Universe will have after my match tomorrow at Stomping Grounds."

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley just shared a photo of a quote and hashtag #WWEStompingGrounds. Ricochet tweeted about how he knows he has a chance to etch his name in the history books and he won't let it go to waste.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shared "Stomping into Tacoma like..." along with a Godzilla GIF. While his opponent Dolph Ziggler just shared that he was listening to the AC/DC song, "If You Want Blood (You've Got It).

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese took the opportunity to remind himself and his opponents that tomorrow they carry 205 Live on their backs and continue to build it brick by brick.

Stomping Grounds will be at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The PPV will start at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

The card for WWE Stomping Grounds is the following:

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Universal Championship Match, Special Guest Referee: TBA)

* Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship Steel Cage Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

* Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet (WWE US Championship Match)

* Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

