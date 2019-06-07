Saudi Arabian talent Mansoor Al-Shehail won the 50-Man Battle Royal at today's WWE Super ShowDown event from the Kingdom. Mansoor last eliminated Elias to get the big win.

Mansoor, who debuted on WWE TV at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia, has been working WWE NXT events since then.

The 50-Man Battle Royal saw the returns of two Superstars - Akam of The Authors of Pain, and Sin Cara. Akam had been out of action since undergoing knee surgery back in January. Cara had been out of action since undergoing knee surgery back in August 2018.

Names in the match were Mansoor, Sunil Singh, Samir Singh, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Brian Kendrick, No Way Jose, Mojo Rawley, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, Tucker, Otis, Akam, Rezar, Erik, Ivar, Titus O'Neil, Buddy Murphy, RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Chad Gable, Apollo, Jinder Mahal, Xavier Woods, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Matt Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Sin Cara, Robert Roode, The Miz, Ali, Ricochet, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Elias, Oney Lorcan, Drew Gulak, Mike Kanellis, EC3, Eric Young and Akira and Tozawa. The final 6 were Mansoor, Ricochet, Ali, Cesaro, Joe and Elias.

Cara will be returning to the SmackDown brand soon while Akam and Rezar should be returning to action in the RAW tag team division.

Below are photos and videos from the 50-Man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown, which featured a big post-match celebration with Mansoor and fans in the crowd:

