According to WWE.com , Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, and Tyler Breeze are at E3 2019 representing the YouTube channel UpUpDownDown and the trio will be getting a chance to play the new escape mode for the upcoming game "Gears 5."
For those who are interested in seeing the game, tonight at 8 p.m. ET Woods, Styles, and Breeze will be livestreaming the event on UpUpDownDown. The livestream is the world premiere of "Gears of 5" escape mode.
"Gears 5" will be released in September.
To watch #WWE Superstars, @AJStylesOrg, @XavierWoodsPhD, and @MmmGorgeous try and ESCAPE, tune-in to @UpUpDwnDwn tonight at 8 p.m. EST for the major "Gears 5" livestream event - "Live from the Hive!" https://t.co/1RqnH1fQC4— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2019
The #GearsOfWar5 WORLD WIDE PREMIERE of escape mode livestream is going down today on @upupdwndwn at 8pm est/5pm pst SO COME CHECK IT OUT https://t.co/cSTeKLK5G2 pic.twitter.com/9LJXc8us2F— Austin Creed ?? E3 (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 9, 2019