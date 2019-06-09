According to WWE.com , Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, and Tyler Breeze are at E3 2019 representing the YouTube channel UpUpDownDown and the trio will be getting a chance to play the new escape mode for the upcoming game "Gears 5."

For those who are interested in seeing the game, tonight at 8 p.m. ET Woods, Styles, and Breeze will be livestreaming the event on UpUpDownDown. The livestream is the world premiere of "Gears of 5" escape mode.

"Gears 5" will be released in September.