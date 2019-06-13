WWE had several Superstars tweet out support for Pride Month earlier today. They even had a rainbow-themed photo shoot featuring various Superstars. You can see the tweets and photos below.

The photo shoot on the WWE website features the Superstars seen below, plus names like WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, Alexa Bliss, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, and others.

One post that received a lot of negative feedback from fans on social media was made by WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, who also works on the creative team. Dana wrote, "I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and honor YOU with #Pride this month! I believe in equality, education, awareness, and this simple fact: love wins... Always!!"

Dana's post was buried by fans on Twitter due to controversial anti-gay comments made by her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, while he was alive. One GIF response came from Reby Hardy, which you can also see below.

Another post came from Sonya Deville, who is WWE's first openly lesbian Superstar. She wrote, "Every story shared, every voice heard.. thank you to Pat and all those who have influenced us with courage and strength to be who we are. I am happy to be a voice for those still struggling today #LoveIsLove"

Below are the other Pride Month posts from stars like WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Cesaro, Carmella and others:

Every story shared, every voice heard.. thank you to Pat and all those who have influenced us with courage and strength to be who we are. I am happy to be a voice for those still struggling today #LoveIsLove https://t.co/Wbo03F5UgB pic.twitter.com/tbv8w4iM7A — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 13, 2019

