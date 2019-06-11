- Above is The Miz's new "#DanceLikeADad" PSA from Fatherhood.gov and The Ad Council, which premiered on RAW and features daughter Monroe Sky. The US Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families partnered with The Ad Council, Campbell Ewald, and the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse for the new "#DanceLikeADad" campaign.

The main Responsible Fatherhood campaign launched in 2006 and has secured more than $402.7 million in donated media, and formed partnerships, with brands such as WWE, NASCAR and Sony Pictures. WWE is a main sponsor of Fatherhood.gov. Roman Reigns, Titus O'Neil and Alberto Del Rio have starred in past campaigns while AJ Styles, Sin Cara and Mike Kanellis have also appeared in campaigns.

- WWE stock was up 2.00% today, closing at $72.94 per share. Today's high was $73.14 and the low was $71.45.

- Sunday's WWE live event in Stockton, CA and Monday's WWE live event in Reno, NV saw Apollo and Chad Gable team up for a loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Both matches have received rave reviews from people in attendance, with one fan calling Monday's match a "match of the year" candidate.

Our correspondent at Saturday's live event noted that the chemistry between the two teams was perfect. "They worked with the 'chains off' and it felt like they were allowed to go out and just wrestle," reader Demetrius Johnson wrote in.

As seen below, Apollo responded to a fan tweet on last night's match and thanked them for the support: