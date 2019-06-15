On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported a lot of talent "want out" and the number of WWE Superstars who have reached out to AEW would blow people's minds. Those within this group are apparently counting down the days before they can make a move.

While talent like The Usos and AJ Styles have decided to stay with WWE, others like Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and Shawn Spears have already made the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

The report continued WWE is definitely offering up more money to keep people around, but some within the company feel miserable and money isn't necessarily enough to keep them around.

Moxley is being looked at as someone who actually made it to the top of WWE, but still wasn't as hot as he is on his current run. Those who might be midcard or lower in WWE are seeing the potential of going elsewhere to give them a better chance at raising their stock.