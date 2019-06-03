- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest showdowns between Triple H and Randy Orton. The two WWE veterans will do battle once again at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

- As noted, WWE has announced that WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will be on tonight's RAW to hand over his title due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the Money In the Bank title win over Samoa Joe. There's no word yet on what will happen to the title but WWE has pushed the storyline that Joe expects to be given the title. WWE teased on Twitter this weekend that Joe, Cesaro and Ricochet are the front-runners to contend for the title.

- Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons took to Twitter today to warn new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, who defeated The Sons, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and The Undisputed Era to win the vacant titles at "Takeover: XXV" on Saturday.

"Two brothers I will go to hell and back with no matter what is in front of us. If #NXTTakeOver: XXV wasn't proof of why they call us the #savages of @WWENXT Then you haven't seen nothing yet. Enjoy the celebration now Profits. #ForgottenNoMore #ForgottenSons," Cutler wrote, sharing a photo with Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake.

