The Undertaker is not being advertised for Monday's WWE RAW in Dallas, Texas, by the WWE Events website or the American Airlines Center website, but WWE's new RAW preview is teasing an appearance by The Dead Man for a follow-up to last Monday's return.

Last week's RAW saw Taker return to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. WWE then announced Taker and Reigns vs. McIntyre and McMahon in a tag team match for the July 14 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. There are also rumors of Taker vs. McIntyre taking place at SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed.

Taker lives less than three hours from Dallas, and often appears or visits backstage when WWE is in Texas. This could also change but Taker is not being advertised for the July 8 RAW from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, which would be the final RAW episode before Extreme Rules.

WWE posted the following for Monday's RAW, and the fallout from the "shocking team-up" going into Extreme Rules: