A hot topic on social media coming out of this week's WWE SmackDown was the post-match angle between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

WWE has mildly teased something more between Rose and Deville for some time now, but it was turned up after Deville's singles win over Ember Moon on this week's SmackDown.

You can see the angle at the end of the video above, but the clip posted to WWE's YouTube channel was edited a bit. You can see the un-edited footage in the video below.

On a related note, Deville, who has been touted as WWE's first openly gay female Superstar, took to Twitter after the show and commented on a WWE tweet that called her The Pridefighter.

"#ThePrideFighter [thinking face emoji] I dig that," she wrote. WWE recently released a photo shoot and new merchandise to celebrate Pride Month with Deville.

You can see her tweet below, along with other post-SmackDown tweets from Fire & Desire and the un-edited post-match video: