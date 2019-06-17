Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe has been announced for the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Ricochet won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on tonight's RAW to become the new #1 contender to Joe. Other participants in the match were Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and The Miz. Ricochet defeated The Miz to earn the title shot.

The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre