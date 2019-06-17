Jon Moxley is making many headlines these days competing in NJPW and AEW, however, a number of fans know him from his time as Dean Ambrose in WWE. There, Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and current WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins joined forces to form the well-known faction, The Shield.

Since Ambrose has departed from WWE and rechristened himself "Jon Moxley" in the process, Rollins and Reigns have found their own individual storylines to focus on and move forward. Rollins sat down with WrestlingAc.com as a part of WWE's recent tour of Saudi Arabia and recalled the final words he exchanged with Moxley before he left WWE.

"He gave me a big hug and he said to me, 'I love you, my brother! It's not goodbye. I'll see you sometime.' So, yeah, we're always going to be bonded," Rollins explained. "I wish him the best, and you haven't seen the last of us together. I'm sure at some point down the road we'll be putting the fists together. Some time; I can't say when and I can't say for sure, but there's this feeling in my gut that we're gonna be brothers and bonded forever."

Rollins didn't expand much more on how the reunion would exactly come to fruition, but he nevertheless believes that it will one day become a reality.

"Well, who knows [if The Shield will return], but never say never," Rollins stated. "I just have a feeling in my gut that you haven't seen the last of myself and Dean Ambrose."

