- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring every WWE signature TV intro.

- WWE has announced a live episode of Watch Along to air during Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Cathy Kelley will host instead of Pat McAfee. Guests announced include Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, Dana Brooke, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Below is WWE's announcement on the show:

- Paul Heyman often calls out brands and celebrities for using his "Eat, Sleep, Repeat" gimmick but he's making mainstream media headlines for calling out Bollywood star Ranveer Singh this week. You can see Heyman's tweets in response to Singh below:

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019