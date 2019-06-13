The first collaboration between WWE Studios and Netflix is scheduled to begin filming this summer, according to PWInsider. The project will shoot in Vancouver, British Columbia from late June through late August.

The movie is titled, The Main Event, and will tell the story of a 10 year old boy who is bullied, but dreams of growing up to become a WWE Superstar. The boy gets to live his dream earlier than expected when he discovers the secret to having super strength in his breakfast cereal, becoming The Spaghetti Kid.

John Cena is referenced in the movie and reportedly has a cameo role late in the film. There are also small roles for Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Sheamus. The movie also features several references to WWE NXT.

WWE Studios has been working with Netflix to develop new, original feature films. The projects will be directed towards family audiences.

There's no word yet on when WWE will officially announce The Main Event, or their relationship with Netflix.