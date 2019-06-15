- The above video is a WWE Exclusive look at "The Demon" Finn Balor emerging for his Intercontinental Championship match against Andrade at Super ShowDown.

- As it was announced earlier, this Monday on RAW will have a fatal 5-way match that includes The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Bobby Lashley, and Ricochet, who recently commented about the match.

Ricochet wrote on Twitter: "It's not the size of the dog in the fight. This Monday is one of the biggest opportunities of my career, time to go do what I've always done. Prevail when everyone else doubts me. Only a Superhero can take down the Destroyer."

Below you can read his tweet:

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight."



This Monday is one of the biggest opportunities of my career, time to go do what I've always done. Prevail when everyone else doubts me.



Only a #Superhero can take down the #Destroyer. ?? https://t.co/iyYDKfjlzJ — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 15, 2019

- Xavier Woods celebrated four years of his YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. Woods wrote a message on Twitter thanking those who subscribed and supported the channel.

Below is the tweet: