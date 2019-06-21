It was announced via press release that the XFL has teamed up with the American National Combines to help organize and manage on-field operations during the leagues Summer Showcase events.

The ANC is the United States' leading operator of professional football combines since 1990, working on behalf of all pro football organizations. Owned by Stephen Austin, the founder of NFL Regional and Super Regional Combines, the organization will help overlook talent looking to showcase their skills for the relaunched XFL. The ANC has also worked with the likes of AAF, CFL and the NFL Europe League.

American National Combines has been and will be collaborating with the XFL, producing workouts in each of the league's markets; Dallas (June 7), Houston (June 8), New Jersey (June 14), Washington D.C. (June 15), Seattle (June 21), Long Beach, California (June 22) and St. Louis (July 13).

The XFL Draft will be taking place this Fall. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.



